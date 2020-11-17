India to fold Lakshmi Vilas into local arm of Singapore's DBS

Updates to add detail, background

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday proposed folding Lakshmi Vilas Bank LVLS.NS into the local unit of Singapore's DBS DBSM.SI, shortly after taking control of the Indian lender due to a "serious deterioration" in its financial position.

India also said in a statement it had temporarily capped withdrawals from Lakshmi Vilas, which had been locked in protracted talks with Clix Capital, at 25,000 rupees ($336).

Lakshmi Vilas has been looking for a buyer since last year and the RBI last year rejected a proposal for it to merge with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd INBF.NS.

Clix, part of a company owned by Mumbai-based private equity firm AION Capital, had in June submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Chennai-based Lakshmi Vilas, which has been struggling with bad loans and governance issues.

AION is a partnership between New York-based Apollo Global Management APO.N and a unit of India's ICICI Bank ICBK.NS.

Lakshmi Vilas shares fell 4% last week after India's Economic Times reported Clix was prepared to walk away from the deal if talks dragged on without a firm timeline.

($1 = 74.4490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Sankalp Phartiyal and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha, Shounak Dasgupta and Alexander Smith)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695; chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.