India to extend deadline to submit interest for IDBI Bank to early Jan - source

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government will extend the deadline to submit expressions of interest for its stake sale in IDBI Bank IDBI.NS to early January from Dec. 16 previously, a government source familiar with the talks told reporters on Friday.

India has invited bids for a 60.72% stake in the bank and the government said last week it would allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% of the lender.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

