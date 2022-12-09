India to extend deadline to submit interest for IDBI Bank to early Jan - source

December 09, 2022 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government will extend the deadline to submit expressions of interest for its stake sale in IDBI Bank IDBI.NS to early January from Dec. 16 previously, a government source familiar with the talks told reporters on Friday.

India has invited bids for a 60.72% stake in the bank and the government said last week it would allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% of the lender.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.