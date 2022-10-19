India to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi.

