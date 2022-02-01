India to conduct 5G airwaves auction in 2022 - finmin

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's finance minister said on Tuesday the country will auction 5G airwaves this year to facilitate a roll out of the next-generation telecoms service in 2022-23.

New Delhi will also launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to boost 5G in the country, Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech in parliament as she unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23.

