NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - India is expected to auction the lithium blocks in the northern federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir later this year, federal mining secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((neha.dasgupta@tr.com; Twitter: neha_5))

