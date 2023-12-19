News & Insights

India to auction nearly 100 more blocks of critical minerals before Feb 2024 - minister

December 19, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Neha Arora for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India will auction nearly 100 more blocks of critical minerals before February 2024, the country's minister for mines said on Tuesday.

India launched the first part of its critical minerals auction worth an estimated 450 billion rupees ($5.41 billion) last month.

($1 = 83.1030 Indian rupees)

