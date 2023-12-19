India to auction nearly 100 more blocks of critical minerals before Feb 2024 - minister

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India will auction nearly 100 more blocks of critical minerals before February 2024, the country's minister for mines said on Tuesday.

India launched the first part of its critical minerals auction worth an estimated 450 billion rupees ($5.41 billion) last month.

($1 = 83.1030 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Arora, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Christina Fincher)

