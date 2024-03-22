News & Insights

India to auction Jammu and Kashmir lithium blocks again, source says

March 22, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India's federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir will auction its lithium reserves again as part of a third-tranche, a government source with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The auction will take place again as the government received only two bids in the first round, the source said.

"A total of seven critical mineral blocks are being put up for auction as composite license in this third Tranche," the government had said earlier this month in a statement.

The last day of submission of bids is May 14, the statement said.

