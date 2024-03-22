India to auction Jammu and Kashmir lithium blocks again

Corrects to add attribution in the headline

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India's federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir will auction its lithium reserves again as part of the third-tranche, a government source with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The auction will take place again as the government received only two bids in the first round, the source said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora, Writing by Manvi Pant; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

