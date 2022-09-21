India to announce 2022/23 sugar export quota 'very soon'

Commodities

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India will announce a quota for sugar exports "very soon" for the new season beginning Oct. 1, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported last week that India was set to allow exports of 5 million tonnes of sugar in the first tranche for the new marketing year.

