India to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank

December 06, 2022 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Nikunj Rajesh Ohri for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government will allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% in IDBI Bank Ltd IDBI.NS, according to a government clarification on Tuesday.

The current guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India restrict foreign ownership in new private banks. The central bank's residency criteria for promoters applies only for newly set up banks and would not apply to an existing entity like IDBI Bank, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said in a response to interested bidders' queries.

"The residency criteria would not apply to a consortium consisting of funds investment vehicle incorporated outside India," it said.

The Indian government and the RBI would also consider relaxing the five-year lock-in period for shares if a non-banking financial company is merged into IDBI Bank, it said.

The clarifications come ahead of a Dec. 16 deadline to submit expressions of interest for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, one of the few lenders that the government is trying to offload its stake in.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India together hold 94.71% in IDBI Bank and are looking to sell 60.72%.

(Reporting by Nikunj Rajesh Ohri; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.