India to allow edible oil imports at lower duty until March 2025-govt order

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India will extend imports of edible oil at a lower import duty by one more year until March 2025, the government said in a notification issued late on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oil moves to limit local prices.

The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: INDIA VEGOILS/DUTY (URGENT)

