India to allow cough syrup export only after tests in govt lab - notice

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, according to a government notice.

Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.