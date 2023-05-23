News & Insights

India to allow cough syrup export only after tests in govt lab - notice

May 23, 2023 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, according to a government notice.

Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice dated May 22.

