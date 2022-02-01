India to allocate additional $2.6 bln for solar manufacturing

CHENNAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India will allocate an additional 195 billion rupees ($2.62 billion) for production-linked incentives towards solar equipment manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her annual budget speech on Tuesday.

($1 = 74.4800 Indian rupees)

