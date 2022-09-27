US Markets

India to account for 5-10% of Canada's OTPP's total assets in 15-20 years, CEO says

Abhirup Roy Reuters
Sriram Mani Reuters
MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan, Jo Taylor, said on Tuesday that India will account for 5-10% of the Canadian pension fund's total assets in the next 15-20 years.

