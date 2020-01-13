US Markets

India telecoms regulator defends new tariff rules after broadcasters' criticism

Contributor
Neha Dasgupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's telecom regulator said on Monday its new tariff rules for cable and digital television players were fair and aimed at curbing excessive pricing by some broadcasters.

By Neha Dasgupta

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's telecom regulator said on Monday its new tariff rules for cable and digital television players were fair and aimed at curbing excessive pricing by some broadcasters.

On Friday, some of the biggest television broadcasters operating in India joined forces to criticize the regulation, saying it could put some channels out of business and would stifle consumer choice.

"We have not curbed anybody's freedom to price the channels. So I don't know how people can say that we have strangulated them or we have not given freedom," R S Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), told reporters in New Delhi.

(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Louise Heavens)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular