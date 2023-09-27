News & Insights

India tax dept searches offices of Apple supplier Flex - source

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 27, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Aditya Karla for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's income tax department conducted searches at the premises of Apple AAPL.O supplier Flex FLEX.O in Tamil Nadu state, a source said on Wednesday.

Income tax officials have visited the Chennai factory as part of the inquiry, thesource said, adding that Flex has yet to be informed about the purpose of the visit.

The income tax department did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Karla; Writing by Blassy Boben; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

