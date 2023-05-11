News & Insights

Markets

India tax dept searches Mankind Pharma's office -CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 11, 2023 — 12:50 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds paragraph 3 and 4

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - India's income tax department is conducting searches at Mankind Pharma Ltd's MNKI.NS office in New Delhi, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company's shares fell as much as 5.5% on the news, which comes days after the condom maker listed on exchanges with sharp gains.

Further details were not immediately available. Mankind Pharma and the IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Mankind Pharma shares debuted on the Indian stock exchange on Tuesday and surged about 32%, valuing the maker of Manforce condoms at 569.76 billion rupees ($6.97 billion), in a rare instance of a successful domestic public listing this year. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.