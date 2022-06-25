India targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030

NEW DELHI, June 25 (Reuters) - India is aiming to produce 140 million tonnes of coking coal per year by 2030, the coal ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The country produced 51.7 million tonnes of coking coal during the financial year 2021-22, it said.

