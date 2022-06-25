India targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUKESH GUPTA

India is aiming to produce 140 million tonnes of coking coal per year by 2030, the coal ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

NEW DELHI, June 25 (Reuters) - India is aiming to produce 140 million tonnes of coking coal per year by 2030, the coal ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The country produced 51.7 million tonnes of coking coal during the financial year 2021-22, it said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters