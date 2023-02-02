Commodities

India sugar output up 6% so far this season

February 02, 2023 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 21.6 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, up 6% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Thursday.

