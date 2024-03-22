India stops taking Russian oil delivered on Sovcomflot tankers, Bloomberg News reports

March 22 (Reuters) - All of India's refiners are now refusing to take Russian crude carried on PJSC Sovcomflot tankers due to U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, would not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by shipper Sovcomflot (SCF) after recent U.S. sanctions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

