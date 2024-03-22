News & Insights

US Markets

India stops taking Russian oil delivered on Sovcomflot tankers, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

March 22, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - All of India's refiners are now refusing to take Russian crude carried on PJSC Sovcomflot tankers due to U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, would not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by shipper Sovcomflot (SCF) after recent U.S. sanctions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((HarshitaMeenaktshi.R@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.