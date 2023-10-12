INDIA STOCKS-Weak outlook from top IT companies, U.S. inflation woes drag Indian shares

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, on a slide in IT stocks after Infosys and HCLTech cut their revenue outlook, while inflation concerns in the U.S. dragged global stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.62% at 19,674.95 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.61% to 65,998.74.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.