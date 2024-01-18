INDIA STOCKS-Weak earnings, fading US rate cut hopes drag Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, as HDFC Bank extended post-earnings decline, while IT stocks came under pressure amid growing doubts over early U.S. rate cuts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.51% to 21,462.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.44% to 71,186.86.

Both indexes have fallen about 3% each from the record high levels reached on Tuesday.

"We expect benchmarks to consolidate after the sharp sell-off on Wednesday (after HDFC Bank's results)," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Financial services .NIFTYFIN dropped 1%, as HDFC Bank HDBK.NS lost 3.34%, extending losses from theworst session in over three years on Wednesday.

Banks would face immediate short-term pressure due to potential slowdown in earnings growth, and the anticipated easing of the rate cycle later in the year, said Seshadri Sen, head of research and strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

IT index .NIFTYIT fell 0.62%, with LTIMindtree LTIM.NS dropping 10.72% after it reported a weaker-than-expected December-quarter profit and signalled a weak demand outlook.

Among individual stocks, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICIR.NStumbled 5.58% following a slide in new business margins in the December quarter.

Drug maker Sun Pharma SUN.NS climbed 2.83%, emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50, after announcing its intent to buy the remaining stake in the Israeli unit of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries TARO.N for $347.8 million.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Janane Venkatraman, Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

