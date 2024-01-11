News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-TCS, Infosys lead rise in Indian shares

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 11, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Infosys INFY.NS after the top two information technology companies posted upbeat results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI added 0.45% to 21,745 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.46% to 72,048.91, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

