INDIA STOCKS-Strong domestic growth propels India's Nifty, Sensex to record highs, weekly gains

By Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex hit record highs on Friday, logging third straight weekly gains, as faster-than-expected economic growth boosted demand amid signals the rally will sustain.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI and BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.57% and 0.82% this week, respectively, helped by the rise on Friday, which was their best session in a month.

On the day, Nifty 50 rose 1.62% to close at 22,338.75, notching record highs for the eleventh session in 2024. The Sensex also hit an all-time high and added 1.72% to 73,745.35.

The rally came after the Indian economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, the fastest pace in six quarters, according to data released on Thursday.

Nifty futures started the March series with a market-wide open interest at record high levels, which indicates extraordinary bullish sentiment, Nuvama Alternative and Quantative Research said.

Nuvama expects the Nifty 50 to continue scaling new peaks in March.

The total market capitalisation of all NSE-listed Indian stocks rose to a record $4.69 trillion on Friday, with eight of the Nifty 50 stocks logging new highs.

For the week, seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 fell 0.72% and 1%, respectively, underperforming the benchmarks, on rising concerns over flow of excessive funds.

There is a "clear reallocation" happening from small- and mid-caps to large-caps as investors look for safety, Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities, said. This could support the large-caps further, he said.

On the day, Tata Steel TISC.NS surged 6.46% on multiple block deals while Hindalco HALC.NSclimbed 3.03% on a CLSA upgrade. Larsen & Toubro LART.NSjumped 4.48% on signing a contract with India's defence ministry.

Indian stock markets will trade in a special session on Saturday to test preparedness during emergencies.

Stocks that joined Nifty 50 in rally to record highs https://reut.rs/48HqZXj

India's Nifty 50 logs fresh record high https://reut.rs/4bWkuTo

Weekly performance of India's key equity indexes https://reut.rs/3OZDBSM

India's Nifty extends winning streak to the third week https://reut.rs/49L8Hpg

Weekly performance of India's Nifty 50 stocks https://reut.rs/3T1TfOC

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Sonia Cheema and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.