INDIA STOCKS-Reliance weighs on Indian shares ahead of key cenbank meetings

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 24, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Monday, dragged by index heavyweight Reliance Industries after its quarterly results and the caution in global equities ahead of key central bank meetings later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index dipped 0.06% to 19,733.90 as of 9:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.07% to 66,648.45.

Asian equities also dropped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank monetary policy meetings. MKTS/GLOB

While markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-points rate hikes by both central banks, the Fed's commentary will be crucial for cues into its rate trajectory, analysts say. FEDWATCH

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS falling 0.8%, dragged by Reliance Industries.

"We believe the markets could correct another 4% in the very short term," said G Chokkalingam, managing director - research at Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd.

"Such a correction would be good for the markets after the recent rally from an overall valuation and liquidity point of view."

Reliance RELI.NS fell 2.5%, the most on the Nifty after 50 after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, on weakness in its flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

"After the recent run-up in Reliance Industries ahead of the Jio Financial Services demerger, near-term upside is limited," said Anil Sharma and Aditya Bansal, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS lost over 2% despite reporting a larger-than-expected rise in June-quarter profit. The stock had gained over 3.5% in the last three sessions.

Helping cap losses was a 0.43% gain in IT stocks .NIFTYIT, following their over 4% slide on Friday after Infosys INFY.NS slashed its guidance. Infosys gained 0.42% and was among the top Nifty gainers.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

