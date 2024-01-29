News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Reliance, ONGC power Indian shares to best day in eight weeks

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 29, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged in their best session in eight weeks on Monday, driven by gains in energy heavyweights Reliance Industries and ONGC as oil prices climbed, and by a rebound in beaten-down financials.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index closed 1.80% higher at 21,737.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 1.76% higher at 71,941.57 in their biggest one-day percentage gains since Dec. 4.

India's budget announcement is due on Feb. 1 and "expectations of a hike in allocations in sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and capital goods ... also aided the rally," said Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ.

Besides that, the market also got a boost from strong cues from the rise in Asian markets, which were led by China after the country's markets regulator said it would fully suspend the lending of restricted shares, in an attempt to stabilise its stock markets. MKTS/GLOB

Domestically, 12 of the 13 sectors logged gains. Energy .NIFTYENR and oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS surged over 5% each to record highs.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, which has the second-heaviest weightage on the Nifty, rose 7% to a record high, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) ONGC.NS shares also jumped about 8%, both aided by crude oil hitting an eight-week high. O/R

Financial services .NIFTYFIN, which has the highest weightage among all sectors, added 1.56%. They had slid 6.3% in the last seven sessions after HDFC Bank's HDBK.NSdisappointing results. HDFC Bank rose 1.34%.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS jumped about 6% after Cantor Fitzgerald became the first brokerage to cover the stock, giving it an "overweight" rating, saying the flagship of the Adani conglomerate was "too big to ignore".

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBIC.NSlost 5.83% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit.

