News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Reliance, oil marketing companies lead rise in Indian shares

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 27, 2024 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries after Goldman Sachs set a Street-high target price and by oil marketing companies as a drop in crude oil prices aided hopes of sustained refining margins.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.64% to 22,144.70 as of 10:27 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.65% to 72,942.63.

The Nifty has hovered around 22,000 this month and that should continue for a few more sessions, with the earnings season from mid-April likely to provide the next directional trigger, said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

"The large-cap space looks attractive from a valuations perspective and the re-allocations to large-caps from small- and mid-caps will continue to keep the benchmarks resilient," said Gubbi.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, on the day. But they have dropped 4.8% and 0.75%, respectively, so far in March, while the Nifty has risen 0.5%.

All the 13 major sectors logged gains. Energy .NIFTYENR and oil & gas .NIFOILGAS rose 1% and 1.4%, boosted by a 2.3% rise in Reliance Industries RELI.NS to 2,948.40 rupees.

Goldman Sachs its raised the price target on Reliance to a Street-high 3,400 rupees, citing favourable valuations and a potential earnings boost with capital expenditure peaking.

Oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum HPCL.NS and Indian Oil IOC.NS gained about 2% each as crude oil prices continued to decline, which supports their refining margins. O/R

ABB India ABB.NS, which provides technology automation products and services, jumped 6% to 6,286.80 rupees after UBS raised its price target to a Street-high 7,550 rupees, citing sustainable earnings and growth in its electrification business.

Metals processor Gravita India GRAI.NS climbed 10.5% after Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage with a "buy," calling it a leader in the domestic recycling industry.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.