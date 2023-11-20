INDIA STOCKS-Rebound in financials, IT rally lift Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a rebound in financials after a two-session lull, while information technology (IT) stocks extended gains amid a global stock rally on expectations that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.37% to 19,766.50 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.36% at 65,887.94, respectively, as of 10:12 a.m IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors advanced. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN gained 0.5%, snapping a two-session losing streak after Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for consumer credit.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., extended gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates further in this cycle.

Since soft U.S. inflation data on November 14, IT index .NIFTYIT has gained 6.33%.

Asian markets are up as well, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally to multi-month highs. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS is up 1.12%. MKTS/GLOB

"Focus will be on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, for cues into the central bank's rate outlook" said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The Fed policy minutes is due post market hours.

Small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained about 0.4% each and hit fresh record highs.

Metals .NIFTYMET gained 1.5% while realty index .NIFTYREAL added 1%.

Oberoi Realty OEBO.NS added 2% after announcing launch of a luxury residential project in Thane, Maharashtra.

Sunteck Realty SUNT.NS 2%. Motilal Oswal estimated a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings over fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2026, due to 2-3 upcoming project launches.

Railway wagon maker Titagarh Rail Systems TITG.NSclimbed 9.5% to a record high after signing partnership with ABB India ABB.NS for metro projects in India. ABB, which makes factory robots and automation systems, rose 1.7%.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.