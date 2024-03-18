INDIA STOCKS-Profit-booking continues in Indian markets; Adani stocks, small-, mid-caps decline

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip shares fell on Monday, as broad-based profit booking continued, after logging their worst week in five months on Friday, while small- and mid-caps extended losses on valuation concerns.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.24% to 21,970.80, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.16% to 72,528.30, as of 10:00 a.m. IST.

The Nifty fell 0.56% on Friday and 2.09% last week and has now lost about 2.5% since hitting an all-time high on March 11.

"The domestic markets fell significantly last week largely due to the meltdown in over-valued small- and mid-caps, which spilled over to large-caps as well," said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

While profit-booking could continue, large-caps are likely to be resilient, with the Nifty consolidating near 22,000, Chokkalingam said.

The small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost 0.5% each on the day.

They posted their worst week in 15 months on Friday, after the markets regulator warned of froth in the segments and stress test results indicated wide disparity in how long mutual funds would take to liquidate their portfolios in case of a tumble.

Eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses, with information technology .NIFTYIT shedding 0.5%.

The drop in the U.S. rate-sensitive sector comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, which will be monitored for clues on when the central bank will cut rates.

Adani group companies dropped 1%-5%, with Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS and Adani Ports APSE.NS losing about 4% each -- the most on the Nifty 50.

The U.S. has widened itsprobe into the group to focus on the conduct of its founder, Gautam Adani, and whether the conglomerate may have engaged in bribery for favourable treatment on an energy project, Bloomberg News reported.

Paytm PAYT.NS gained 5%, adding to its 5% gain in the previous session after it got regulatory approval to continue processing digital payments.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.