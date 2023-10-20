INDIA STOCKS-Mounting US rate worries, crude spike drag Indian shares to weekly losses

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes fell on Friday and logged weekly gains, dragged by consumer stocks on lacklustre earnings, while U.S. rate worries and rise in crude prices hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.42% lower at 19,542.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.35% to 65,397.62. Both the benchmarks lost over 1% for the week.

Consumer stocks .NIFTYFMCG lost 1.32%, with ITC ITC.NS falling 2.69% after posting a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit amid rising competition and high raw material costs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) HLL.NSshed 2.08% on sluggish recovery in quarterly sales volume. Both ITC and HUL were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Besides consumer, metals .NIFTYMET, realty .NIFTYREAL, public sector banks .NIFTYPSU and oil and gas .NIFOILGAS also lost over 1% each, on broad-based selling pressure.

Private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NSextended gains for second session, adding 1.29% on strong results, while Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS rose 1.79% ahead of its quarterly earnings on Saturday. The two banks were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

"The impact of the foreign investors (inflows) on Indian markets is undeniable," Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities said, adding "new dollar is unlikely to come to emerging markets like India due to elevated U.S. yields".

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose above $93 per barrel on Friday, on fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread.O/R Rising oil prices hurt net importers like India.

"Besides rates, if the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East extends till December, it could trigger a short-term correction in Indian equities due to crude uptick," Gorakshakar added.

Indraprastha Gas IGAS.NStumbled 11.90% on concerns of slide in volumes after Delhi government's proposed policy on electric vehicle adoption by cab aggregators, e-commerce firms and delivery services.

India's Nifty 50 snaps weekly winning streak https://tmsnrt.rs/3S5BOxO

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.