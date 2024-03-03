News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Metals weigh as Indian shares erase early gains

Credit: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

March 03, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday, paring gains after the benchmark Nifty 50 hit a record high at the open, weighed by a drop in metals on valuation concerns.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose as much as 0.28% to a new record high of 22,440.90, before reversing gains to trade 0.06% lower to 22,363.75. The BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.06% to 73,759.54, as of 9:50 a.m. IST.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET dropped 1.1% and capped index gains.

JSW Steel JSTL.NS lost 2.25% while Tata Steel shed 2% after CLSA downgraded both stocks to 'sell' from 'outperform' and cut target prices, citing a sharp rise in valuations for steel stocks in the past 18 months.

"Strong macroeconomic data, continued robust domestic inflows and expected political stability are key factors providing optimism to the investors, but there could be profit booking at record high levels," said G Chokkalingam, managing director of research at Equinomics Research.

While the blue-chips rose at the open, the broader, more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 dropped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, on rising concerns over excessive fund inflows into the segments.

Energy index .NIFTYENR added 0.6%. State-owned NTPC NTPC.NS climbed 3%, after the company approved an investment of 171.95 billion rupees for the Singrauli super thermal power project.

Among individual stocks, Moil MOIL.NS jumped 4%, after the company's manganese ore production increased 15% year-on-year in February.

Godrej Properties GODR.NSgained 2% after the company entered agreements to develop a township project in Bengaluru with an estimated booking value of 50 billion rupees.

