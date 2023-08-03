INDIA STOCKS-Metals, realty lead fall in Indian shares tracking global slide

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, tracking Asian peers on caution after Fitch's downgrade of the United States' credit rating, while analysts expect further consolidation in the markets.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.16% to 19,496.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.19% to 65,658.78 at 10:20 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with metals .NIFTYMET and realty .NIFTYREAL falling over 1% each.

Vedanta VDAN.NSlost as much as 9.02%, hitting a nearly-one-year low on reports of top shareholder Twin Star Holdings selling a 4.3% stake in the company.

The weakness spilled over to the broader markets as well for the second session in a row. Both domestically focused midcaps .NIFMDCP100 and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 logged marginal losses.

Asian equities fell on Thursday after Fitch downgraded the United States's credit rating to AA+ from AAA-, citing fiscal deterioration. MKTS/GLOB

"Indian equities will (see) an effect for a day or so (from the Fitch downgrade), but the Nifty 50 will again go back to breach that 20,000 mark," said Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities. "Whether we will sustain it or not is difficult to guess."

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, upgraded its view on Indian markets to "overweight" from "equal weight", citing supportive foreign inflows, macro stability and a positive earnings outlook.

Pharma .NIPHARM jumped as much as 1.96% to a record high backed by companies such as Mankind Pharma MNKI.NS, up 9.21% after posting a 66% profit jump, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries SUN.NS, up 3% ahead of its results.

Titan Company TITN.NS fell 2.19% and was the top Nifty 50 loser on concerns over margins and high valuations after the jewellery maker reported a slide in June-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

