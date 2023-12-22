News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Metals power recovery in Indian shares after Wednesday's slip

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

December 22, 2023 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty and Sensex indexes rose on Friday, extending their recovery after a fall earlier this week, led by metals on a subdued U.S. dollar.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.35% to 21,329 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.28% to 71,060.65, as of 10:24 a.m. IST.

Metals .NIFTYMET jumped 1.7% after a dip in the U.S. dollar following the country's GDP data for the September-quarter, which was revised down to 4.9% from 5.2% earlier.

A fall in the U.S. dollar is a positive for commodities like metals as it makes them less expensive for buyers using other currencies. MET/L

The more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained 1.15% and 0.7%, outperforming the blue-chip indexes.

"Small- and mid-caps are quite expensive in comparison to large-caps, and it will be difficult for the 2023 rally in these segments to spill over to 2024," said Mihir Vora, chief investment officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

Vora added that Indian equities are in a "Goldilocks scenario" due to several factors like returning foreign inflows, strong macroeconomic data, moderation in oil prices and improving U.S. rate outlook.

Despite Friday's rise, the Nifty and Sensex are down about 0.5% each, on course to snap a seven-week winning streak due to profit booking on Wednesday. In the last seven weeks, the benchmarks had added 12.65% and 12.07%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NSclimbed 6% after receiving a one-time-exemption to achieve a 25% minimum public shareholding within 10 years from the date of listing.

Tata Motors TAMO.NSgained 2.8% after Indian stock exchanges approved a scheme of arrangement to cancel 'A' ordinary shares (DVR) and allot ordinary shares. The Auto .NIFTYAUTO index was up 1.2%.

