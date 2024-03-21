INDIA STOCKS-Metals, large-caps lead rise in Indian shares after Fed maintains rate view

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, helped by metals stocks, joining a global equity rally after the Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three interest rate cuts this year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index advanced 0.79% to 22,011.95, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.75% to 72,641.19.

"The spillover of risk appetite after Fed's commentary has led to an uptick in global equities including India," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Metals .NIFTYMET jumped 2.4%, aided by a weaker U.S. dollar after the Fed said on Wednesday it remained on track for three rate cuts in 2024.

A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. MET/L.

Besides metals, realty .NIFTYREALand public sector banks .NIFTYPSU climbed 2%-3% on the day, while large-cap stocks including HDFC Bank HDBK.NSand Larsen & Toubro LART.NS added 1%-1.5%, leading gains in the Nifty 50.

The Fed's commentary propped up expectations of a rate cut in June, the odds of which rose to 77% from 59% on Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, triggering a global markets rally. MKTS/GLOB

All 13 major sectors logged gains, with the key financial services index .NIFTYFIN rising 0.83%.

U.S.-rate sensitive information technology (IT).NIFTYITstocks gained 0.78%, after dropping 5.1% in the last four sessions.

Investors' interest in the IT sector will fully revive only after client spending recovers in the U.S. and earnings improve in the March quarter, said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset management.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained about 2.5% each, shaking off their recent underperformance.

Drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NSadded 2.37% after HSBC reiterated "buy" and raised the stock's price target on strong earnings outlook for fiscal 2025 in key markets including India, U.S. and South Africa.

Retail chain operator D-mart AVEU.NSjumped 2.63% after CLSA initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and set a Street-high price target of 5,107 rupees.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)

