INDIA STOCKS-Metals, IT drag Indian shares ahead of CPI data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, dragged by metal and information technology stocks after macroeconomic data from the United States and China triggered global growth concernsahead of domestic retail inflation data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.30% at 18,242.20 as of 10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.29% to 61,727.23.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the metal index .NIFTYMET falling over 1%. The slide comes after U.S. jobless claims and producer prices data signalled a potential slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Weak macro data from China, the world's largest producer and consumer of metals, also added to the concerns.

Information technology firms lost steam amid rising fears of a recession in the United States and Europe from where they draw the bulk of revenue. The index .NIFTYIT was down 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas Ltd ADAG.NS, Adani Transmission Ltd ADAI.NS and Indus Towers Ltd INUS.NS lost between 2% and 6% after being removed from the index.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, sought investors to "utilise a buy-on-decline strategy in the broader markets," pointing to the limited downside for Nifty 50.

The benchmark has risen 0.75% so far this week and is on course to extend gains for a third consecutive week.

Investors await domestic retail inflation data for April, scheduled to be released at 5:30 p.m. IST. India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low of 4.80% in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.