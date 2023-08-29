INDIA STOCKS-Metal stocks drive Indian shares higher

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in metal stocks on expectations of demand recovery in top consumer China.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.19% higher at 19,342.65 at 3:30 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.12% to 65,075.82.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with Niftymetal index <.NIFTYMET> and realty index .NIFTYREAL leading with a 1.3% and 1.7%rise, respectively.

Metal stocks have gained 1.5% so far this week after China announced measures to support its ailing property sector.

The metals sector is expected to benefit over fiscal 2023-2025 from a gradual economic recovery in China, rising private capex and recovery in automobile and realty sectors, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note.

India's benchmark indexes have fallen over 3% from record highs hit in July amid the rise in inflation as well as valuation concerns and analysts expect the markets to remain subdued in the near term.

However, the more domestically-focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, continuing to outperform the blue-chip benchmarks.

"New money, mainly retail money has come into the mid-cap and small-cap and has powered the ongoing rally, which has come after a two-year period of consolidation," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Among individual stocks, heavyweight Reliance IndustriesRELI.NS fell 1% after the company's annual general meeting offered little clues to investors on the listing of its retail and telecom units.

Gokaldas Exports GOKL.NSsurged over 13% over a deal to buy Dubai-based apparel maker Atraco Group for $55 million.

The realty index was powered by a 5.4% gain in Indiabulls Real Estate INRL.NSshares after it appointed a new COO.

