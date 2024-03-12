News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-ITC lifts Indian shares at the open

March 12, 2024 — 11:55 pm EDT

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are opened higher on Wednesday, led by a jump in ITC on British American Tobacco's plan to sell a stake at a premium, and tracking the rise in Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index added 0.28% to 22,397.55, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.32% to 73,906.61, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

ITC ITC.NS jumped 6.3% and was the top gainer on the Nifty.

