INDIA STOCKS-ITC lifts Indian shares at the open

Updates at 9:20 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are opened higher on Wednesday, led by a jump in ITC on British American Tobacco's plan to sell a stake at a premium, and tracking the rise in Asian markets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index added 0.28% to 22,397.55, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.32% to 73,906.61, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

ITC ITC.NS jumped 6.3% and was the top gainer on the Nifty.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)

