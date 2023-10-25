INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks lead fall in Indian shares amid global slide

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks after Tech Mahindra's disappointing earnings,while worries over elevated U.S. Treasury yields and the Middle East conflict hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.49% at 19,028.75 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.52% to 63,714.78

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

