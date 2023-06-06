INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares down outweighing hopes of rate pause

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Tuesday as a slide in information technology stocks overshadowed the gains in auto and realty amid hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India heading into their policy meetings.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.13% at 18,569.20 as of 10:32a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.18% to 62,676.78.

Four of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with auto .NIFTYAUTO rising 0.7%. The auto index hit a new record for the third session in a row following robust May sales data.

($1 = 82.5750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463))

