INDIA STOCKS-IT rebound lifts Indian shares, Reliance weighs

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 29, 2023 — 12:49 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a rebound in information technology (IT) stocks, although gains were capped by Reliance Industries extending its losses since its annual general meeting.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.22% at 19,348.30 at 9:59 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.21% to 65,134.73.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the high-weightage IT .NIFTYIT index rising 0.6%. The U.S. rate-sensitive index had lost 1.1% in the last two sessions on worries of higher-for-longer rates after Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated a commitment to tackle the rise in inflation.

On the flip side, Reliance RELI.NS fell 0.6%, among the most on the Nifty, after the conglomerate gave scant details of the much-anticipated public listings of its telecom and retail units at its 46th AGM on Monday, when the stock fell nearly 1%.

The more domestically focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were up 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, continuing to outperform the blue-chip benchmarks.

"New money, mainly retail money has come into the mid-cap and small-cap and has powered the ongoing rally, which has come after a two-year period of consolidation," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

The small- and mid-cap indexes have gained over 23% in 2023 so far, compared to a 6.8% rise in Nifty 50.

Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL added 1.5%, led by a 3.3% rise in Indiabulls Real Estate INRL.NS after the real estate developer appointed a new chief operating officer.

Among individual stocks, Gokaldas Exports GOKL.NSsurged over 13% to a record high after saying it would buy Dubai-based apparel maker Atraco Group for $55 million.

SJVN SJVN.NS also jumped nearly 5% to a record high on securing an order for a solar power project.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

