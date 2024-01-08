INDIA STOCKS-IT rebound, Bajaj Auto power rise in Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex rose on Tuesday, led by a jump in Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS after it approved a share buyback, while IT and state-owned bank stocks rebounded after a drop in the previous session.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.48% to 21,617.40 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.46% to 71,673.82, as of 9:49 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains, with 42 of the Nifty 50 stocks advancing.

Shares of Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS jumped as much as 5.94% in early trade to hit a record high. The automaker approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to 40 billion rupees ($481.47 million) at a premium of more than 43% to its last close.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT added 1%, reversing the previous session's losses. Public sector banks .NIFTYPSU, which dropped 2.52% on Monday on concerns over earnings outlook, recouped some of the losses as well, adding 0.5%.

"There is a lot of liquidity coming in, as seen from mutual fund data for December, which is positive for markets," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds rose in December, led by small-caps, while net assets topped 50 trillion rupees for the first time, mutual fund data showed on Monday.

The Nifty 50 seems capped at near-22,000 levels after the rally in November and December, with future moves likely to be earnings-driven and stock-specific, added Gorakshakar.

Media stocks .NIFTYMED fell 2.75%. Top constituent Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS lost 9% after Bloomberg reported that Japan's Sony 6758.T was planning to scrap the $10 billion merger of its India unit with the broadcaster.

Asian markets were higher on the day after a drop in the previous session. Investors await the release of key U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate outlook. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 83.0787 Indian rupees)

