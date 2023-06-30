INDIA STOCKS-IT powers rise in India's Nifty 50, Sensex to new record highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Information technology (IT) stocks helped India's benchmark indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, after robust economic data from the United States eased fears of a slowdown and improved broader sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose as much as 0.72% to hit a high of 19,108.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.78% to 64,414.84 as of 10:05 a.m. IST.

Midcaps .NIFMDCP100 and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 hovered around fresh record and 52-week highs, respectively.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the heavyweight IT index .NIFTYIT rising as much as 1.83%.

IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from clients in the United States, and were propped up by strong economic data from that country.

An upward revision in first-quarter GDP, a surprise fall in jobless claims and positive results from U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test have helped ease growth concerns in the world's largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen nearly 10% so far this quarter and is on course to log its best quarter since September 2021.

"The current upward momentum could continue and the 19000-19200 band could be the next resistance for Nifty in the near term", said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Among individual stocks, Power Grid PGRD.NSgained as much as 3.82% to a record high, after the company approved investment proposal worth 1.64 billion rupees.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India MCEI.NStumbled 10% after the company extended services of software vendor 63 Moons Technologies 63MO.NS for six months at a higher cost.

($1 = 82.0972 Indian Rupees)

India's Nifty 50 jumps to a new record high on Friday https://tmsnrt.rs/3JAClCM

India's Nifty 50 set for best quarter since September 2021 https://tmsnrt.rs/442iaGn

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

