INDIA STOCKS-IT, oil and gas stocks lead rise in Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks on prospects of a soft landing in the U.S. economy improving and supported by a sustained rally in oil marketing companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI added 0.72% at 21,929.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged up 0.63% to 72,186.09.

"The buoyancy in domestic equities is set to continue, supported by strong liquidity, both from retail and foreign investors," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

The IT index .NIFTYIT rose 2.92% after strong data from the U.S. services sector provided further evidence of strength in the world's largest economy, a key geography for India's software companies.

Meanwhile, data showed foreign portfolio investors added IT stocks worth 44.85 billion rupees ($540.01 million) on a net basis in January despite selling in other major sectors, indicating steady inflows into IT.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS gained about 4% each and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.

The oil and gas index .NIFOILGAS surged 2.67%, extending its rally to the third session. Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Indian Oil Corporation IOC.NS gained between 5.3% and 6.2%.

Since their quarterly results in the final two weeks of January, BPCL, HPCL and IOC have climbed between 17% and 35%.

In-line quarterly results and the government's focus on fiscal prudence are likely to support sentiment in Indian markets, although bouts of profit-booking cannot be ruled out due to elevated valuations, Gorakshakar added.

Paytm PAYT.NS rose about 3%, rebounding off a record low. It slumped about 42% in the previous three sessions after a regulatory crackdown on its payments bank.

Health insurance stocks jumped after a government panel recommended a reduction in goods and services tax rate on health and term insurance products. HDFC Life Insurance HDFL.NS added 5.22% and was the second highest percentage gainer on Nifty 50.

($1 = 83.0535 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.