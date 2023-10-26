INDIA STOCKS-IT leads slide in Indian shares; Adani stocks fall

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks after Tech Mahindra's disappointing earnings, while rising U.S. Treasury yields intensified fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.95% at 18,940.70 as of 10:10 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.89% to 63,475.50.

All 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses. High weightage banks .NSEBANK and IT .NIFTYIT lost 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Tech Mahindra TEML.NS lost more than 3%, after it posted its biggest fall in profit in over 16 years.

Adani group stocks lost between 2% and 6%, on reports of a probe by India's accounting regulator on an EY member firm that audits five group companies. Adani Enterprises ADEL.NSshed 3.5% and was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Realty .NIFTYREAL shed over 2%, while metals .NIFTYMET, auto .NIFTYAUTO and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU fell over 1% each.

The more-domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost over 3% and 2%, respectively.

Asian markets fell, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 1.4%.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as Alphabet shares slid after disappointing earnings and as U.S. Treasury yields rose. MKTS/GLOB

"With the (U.S.) 10-year bond yield at near 5%, foreign investors are likely to be in sell mode," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"If the conflict in the Middle East lingers for long, it has the potential to derail global growth."

Private lender Axis Bank AXBK.NS was the only gainer in the Nifty 50 index, up 0.75%, after it beat September-quarter profit estimates, supported by strong loan growth.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

