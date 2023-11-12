INDIA STOCKS-IT, financials lead slide in Indian shares; inflation data eyed

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian blue chips opened lower on Monday, dragged by information technology (IT) and financial stocks, while investors awaited domestic retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.35% at 19,456.75 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.40% to 64,995.73.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

