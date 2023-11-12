News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT, financials lead slide in Indian shares; inflation data eyed

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 12, 2023 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian blue chips opened lower on Monday, dragged by information technology (IT) and financial stocks, while investors awaited domestic retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.35% at 19,456.75 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.40% to 64,995.73.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.