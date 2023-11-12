News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT, financials lead drop in Indian shares; inflation data eyed

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 12, 2023 — 11:41 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip shares fell on Monday, dragged by information technology (IT) and financial stocks, while investors awaited domestic retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.29% at 19,469.90 as of 10:08 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.33% to 65,046.04.

Benchmarks Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN hit three-week highs, adding more than 0.5% each, in the special one-hour "muhurat" trading session on Sunday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks.

High weigtage IT .NIFTYIT and financials .NIFTYFIN lost over 0.5% each. The two indexes gained 0.44% and 0.72%, respectively, on Sunday's special session.

Analysts said the drop in Indian equities is a technical pull-back after the previous session's rise.

"The momentum remains intact for Indian markets - earnings have been along expected lines, macroeconomic data look promising and retail participation continues to rise," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

There are several buying opportunities at current valuations after the consolidation over the last few weeks due to global factors like elevated U.S. Treasury yields and the Middle East conflict, Dasgupta added.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI lost nearly 3% in October, its worst month in 2023, before adding 2% in November so far.

Among individual stocks, Eicher Motors EICH.NSjumped 2.5% and topped the Nifty 50 gainers after posting record second-quarter profit on strong Royal Enfield sales, post market hours on Friday. The two-wheeler maker's stock rose 1.09% on Sunday's special session.

Coal India COAL.NS rose 1.5% after adding 2.6% on Sunday on topping September-quarter profit view on higher power demand.

BSEBSEL.NS and Sun TV NetworkSUTV.NS gained over 2.5% each on strong quarterly results.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.