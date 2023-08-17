INDIA STOCKS-IT, financials drag Indian shares amid global risk aversion

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, weighed by information technology (IT) and financial stocks, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.40% at 19,387.75 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.37% to 65,296.50 at 10:05 a.m. IST.

High-weightage financials .NIFTYFINand IT .NIFTYIT shed 0.35% and 0.8%, respectively, while the fast moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG lost 0.8%.

Conversely, the more domestic-focussed midcaps .NIFMDCP100 and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 rose over 0.5% each, outperforming the benchmarks.

U.S. equities fell overnight after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed members were divided on the need for further rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

Analysts said that rising global uncertainties have resulted in risk aversion and roiled investor sentiment.

"The Nifty is likely to consolidate between 19,300 and 19,600 levels in the near term," three analysts at domestic brokerage ICICI Securities said on Thursday, adding that the recent moderation in foreign inflows implies further pressure on financials.

"High interest rates in the U.S. could result in tight global liquidity and hurt fund flows to markets like India," said Rahul Sharma, head of research at Mumbai-based investment advisory firm Equity 99.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 7.37 billion rupees ($88.6 million) in the first half of August, the lowest inflows since the end of February.

Among individual stocks, Adani Power ADAN.NS jumped 3% after investment firm GQG Partners bought an 8.1% stake in the power producer for $1.1 billion.

Electric vehicle makers Olectra Greentech OLEC.NS and JBM Auto JBMA.NS climbed 5% and 3%, respectively after the government approved plans for a nearly 580 billion rupee scheme to deploy electric buses.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.