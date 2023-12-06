INDIA STOCKS-IT, energy stocks lift Indian shares to new all-time highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes advanced to fresh record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on moderating oil prices and information technology (IT) shares on growing bets of an interest rate cut in the U.S.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.40% to 20,937.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.52% higher at 69,653.73, a record close for both the blue-chip indexes.

Both the indexes settled in the overbought zone, with the Nifty's relative strength index hitting its highest since Sept. 16, 2021.

The energy index .NIFTYENR climbed 1.55% to a new record, aided by a drop in crude oil prices to a five-month low amid doubts over OPEC+ supply cuts and China's demand recovery.O/R

IT companies .NIFTYIT, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., gained 1.67% on the day, tracking a rise in Asian technology peers, after softer-than-expected labour market data raised rate cut expectations in the United States.

"The recent drop in crude oil prices alleviates concerns about inflation resurgence," said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of business development - institutional equities, at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Anticipation of a U.S. interest rate cut early next year can further fuel foreign inflows, reinforcing market momentum,” Gandhi added.

High-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN fell 0.14% after rising in the last eight sessions.

Mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 rose 0.25%, while small-caps .NIFSMCP100 added 0.38%.

"There is gradual realisation that valuations are quite rich in small- and mid-caps, which could add to inflows into large-caps," Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, the second-heaviest stock in the Nifty 50 index, gained about 1% after Jefferies reiterated "buy" on the stock.

Auto stocks including Eicher Motors EICH.NS, Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, and Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS lost between 1% and 2.2%, after CLSA downgraded the two-wheeler stocks after a recent rally.

($1 = 83.3600 Indian rupees)

India's Nifty 50 is most overbought since Sept. 16, 2021 https://tmsnrt.rs/3sVBhVj

India's Nifty 50 settles at a fresh record high https://tmsnrt.rs/487XFJX

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

