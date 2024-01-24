INDIA STOCKS-IT drags Indian shares lower at the open

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks on weak results from Tech Mahindra.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.16% to 21,419.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.25% at 70,890.43, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

