INDIA STOCKS-IT drags Indian shares lower at the open

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 24, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks on weak results from Tech Mahindra.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.16% to 21,419.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.25% at 70,890.43, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

