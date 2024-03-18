News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT drags Indian shares at the open; TCS drops 3%

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 18, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by IT stocks, after Tata Consultancy Services' TCS.NS holding arm announced a stake sale worth $1.13 billion, and tracking Asian peers as the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.42% to 21,959.65, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.46% to 72,406.06, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

The IT index .NIFTYIT dropped 1.4%, leading the sectoral losses. TCS was down 3%, the top Nifty 50 loser.

